Afghanistan has been debating how to deal with the crucial countrywide issue — the local militias that have become notorious for all sorts of human rights violations.

One possible option discussed by the National Security Council is to put them under a central command. Some militias in Afghanistan — such as the Afghan Local Police — already operate under the interior ministry and are supported by the US to fight the Taliban.

In its latest campaign against militias, Kabul has attempted to arrest several leaders accused of human rights abuses. But the central government’s efforts have largely appeared to fail in the face of protests against the arrests in different provinces.

“The National Security Council has not made a decision whether to legalise militias or not. It's actually not finalised. There is an ongoing debate on this issue among the security sectors,” Obaid Ali, a researcher at the Afghanistan Analysts Network, said.

“It’s very difficult to put them under a solid structure,” Ali told TRT World.

For years, Kabul has attempted in vain to rein in local militias. These armed groups — tribal or populated with local guns-for-hire — have their own allegiances and local political agendas which don’t often fall in line with those of the central government.

Multiple ethnicities and religious affiliations in the country mean militias also find local support along tribal, sectarian and ethnic structures.

But more than anything else, local militias defend their politically autonomous position fixed by a paramilitary nature as a counter measurement against Taliban and other religiously-inspired armed groups. The Taliban in particular recently increased its control over large swathes of the country’s rural areas.

Taliban ran Afghanistan from the mid-1990s until the American intervention in 2001, following the September 11 attacks.

“The Afghan government needs reinforcement and extra forces, increasing the numbers of its fighters [against the Taliban],” Ali said.

But local militias are mostly “irregular and irresponsible” forces without having any “chain of command” according to Ali.

“They are operating independently across much of the country,” he explained.

When Kabul arrested Commander Naveed, a local militia leader, in late November in the Takhar province of northeast Afghanistan, his supporters protested the arrest in Kunduz. Naveed is originally from the Khanabad district of Kunduz.

In October, there were more protests in Ghor province after President Ashraf Ghani launched a crackdown against militia commanders and warlords, including Ali Pur, who belongs to the Shia Hazara minority.

However, Afghan forces failed to detain him during a security operation which left four police officers and eight civilians dead. Later, Ali Pur also known as “Commander Sword” showed up in a protest in Wardak province west of the capital, thanking his supporters.

“You rescued me and as long as I have your support, no government can touch me. I stand beside you and will defend your rights to my last day,” he said, publically defying Kabul.