WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hate crimes in Los Angeles rise by 5 percent
According to a latest report by Los Angeles County of the US state of California, Latinos and African-Americans are among the most vulnerable.
Hate crimes in Los Angeles rise by 5 percent
A man is seen hanging an American flag on a fence at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. / AP
December 20, 2018

The number of hate crimes reported in Los Angeles County rose by 5 percent, in its fourth year rising. That's according to the latest report by Los Angeles County, which says Latinos and African-Americans are among the most vulnerable.

Although Hispanics make up nearly half of the population, experts believe only a fraction of incidents are reported. And now it comes at a time when the Trump administration has hit out at illegal immigration.

Recommended

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province