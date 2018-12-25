WORLD
Ethiopia, Eritrea peace agreement brings cautious hope
In a shocking diplomatic thaw that reshaped the Horn of Africa, this year Ethiopia's prime minister announced his country would fully accept a deal ending a 20-year border war with Eritrea.
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki (L) and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed talk during the inauguration of the Tibebe Ghion Specialized Hospital in Bahir Dar, northern Ethiopia, on November 10, 2018. / AFP
December 25, 2018

While there has been a lot of coverage in 2018 about conflicts around the world, there was also one that ended. 

War broke out between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 1998 over the border and other issues, killing an estimated 80,000 people before fighting finally ended in 2000 in a contested peace deal.

However, tensions simmered over the position of the frontier until this year when Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offered to end the standoff as part of a package of reforms that have reshaped the political landscape of the Horn of Africa.

Coletta Wanjohi talked with both Ethiopians and Eritreans about what the peace agreement has meant for them. 

