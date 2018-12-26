The Democratic Republic of Congo's already long-delayed election set for Sunday will be postponed for months in certain communities where a deadly Ebola virus outbreak has infected hundreds of people, the country's electoral commission announced on Wednesday.

The election in Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province, and Yumbi in Mai-Ndombe province, will be in March instead, the commission's statement said.

That's long after Congo's "definitive" presidential election results are set to be announced on January 15.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports from capital Kinshasa.

The DRC's election has been delayed for more than two years. Opposition parties have said they will not accept further delays of the vote to choose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila. The election already had been pushed from December 23 to Sunday after a fire in the capital, Kinshasa, destroyed voting materials.

TRT World spoke to Kris Berwouts, an author and expert on DRC for his take on the matter.