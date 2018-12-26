Alfredo Ceran, 63, worked for nine years as a ground crop-duster applying agrochemicals in soybean fields in Monte Maiz, Cordoba. His fingernails are burned. His blood tests have shown residues of glyphosate, chlorpyrifos, azatrine, 2.4-D and cypermethrin. He has had a liver transplant because of cancer, among other major surgeries. He also suffers from non-alcoholic cirrhosis.

“In the decade that I spent working I was never given useful or decent protection of any kind, just gloves that I would usually buy for myself," Ceran said. "To save money and time we would mix as much as seven products in the same round of application, when the norm established that you should never mix more than three products at once. We would use all kinds of products mixed, some completely illegal because of its dangers, but effective, and at the end that’s all that matters to them, if the bug or the bad weeds go away or not.”

“I felt sick every time I did it, I could tell that it wasn’t good for me, even my boss and the doctors he took me to see said that my sickness wasn't related to the work I did. It was killing me and I still did it because the pay was decent enough, but it's taking my life away.”

Ceran believes that the entire system is rigged in favour of agrochemical companies. He thinks the doctors he visited have lied to him about the cause of his disease. Deep inside, he feels it's the intensive farming that gave him all the diseases.

The big revolution in agrochemical farming came in the 1990s, when Monsanto, today Bayer-Monsanto, invented the Roundup Ready Plus soybean seed. A genetically modified seed that could be fumigated with the herbicide, Ready Plus is the commercial name for Glyphosate, which Monsanto invented and introduced in the market decades earlier. The combination allowed farmers to kill all the bad weeds without harming the soy, a major change in the way farming was done. Ready Plus introduced the possibility of direct sowing. Ploughing the land was no longer needed. Everything was done chemically. Plough-less farming would reduce soil-loss – that's how agrochemical companies sold Real Plus.

In Argentina, the GMO (genetically modified organism) agricultural model was adopted with no one questioning it in 1996. By the early 2000s, it showed convincing results, changing Argentina’s landscape. The agricultural frontier expanded at 10 percent per year. Though the country in the early 2000s had highest deforestation rates in the world, soy went from being a secondary crop with no major importance, to representing the greatest business opportunity the country had in the last century. The complete agricultural complex, including science institutions and universities shifted focus to the GMO and agrochemical model of farming. Millions of dollars from major players in the game jumped in, financing agronomy faculties and public agricultural institutions throughout the country.

About twenty years later, rural Argentina is living the environmental, but specially the health consequences of a farming model that was designed to maximize profits, while ignoring public health and sustainability aspects.

At least 28 million hectares of the GMO crops are farmed in Argentina every year. More than 300 million of liters of agrochemicals are spread over these crops. And it’s a number that’s increasing, as much as 10 percent per year. That gives on average of 3.5 liters per inhabitant. In the United States, another agricultural country where the GMO’s and agrochemicals are the norm, the average per person is 0.4 liters. Argentina has developed a compulsive habit for such farming, and Bayer-Monsanto, Basf, Dow, Dupont, and Syngenta are the fixers. These companies alone control more than 80% of the market. The profits go abroad. The consequences stay.

In 2015, the local authorities of Monte Maiz wanted to know what was happening in the town so they asked for help from the University of Cordoba. A team of doctors and experts went to the town and installed a sanitary camp to study the people of Monte Maiz. Among other discoveries, the experts found that agrochemicals could be found in the soil, air, water and in thousands of blood samples taken from the locals in different parts of the town.