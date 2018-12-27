A Greek police officer and a church caretaker were injured in an explosion as they investigated a suspicious package outside a church in central Athens early Thursday.

Police said the blast occurred at around 7 am outside the Orthodox church of Agios Dionysios in the upscale Kolonaki area of the capital, ahead of a Christmas holiday service to mark St. Stephen's day.

The two victims were hospitalised. Neither of the men has injuries that are life-threatening, according to police and Church officials.

Father Symeon Voliotis, an aide at the archbi shop's office, told state-run ERT television that the caretaker found the explosive device at the front entrance of the church, moved it and alerted police.