North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Tuesday that his resolve for complete denuclearisation remains unchanged but he may have no option but to seek a "new path" if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.

In his New Year address, Kim said there would be faster progress on denuclearisation if the United States takes corresponding action. He added that he is willing to meet US President Donald Trump at any time.

Kim also called for South Korea to stop joint military exercises with "outside forces" involving strategic assets, while multilateral negotiations should be pursued to build a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

TRT World's Joseph Kim has more from Seoul.

Tourism revival

He also made a nationalistic call urging for stronger inter-Korean cooperation and said the North is ready to resume operations at a jointly-run factory park in the North Korean border town of Kaesong and restart South Korean tours to the North's Diamond Mountain resort.

Neither of those is possible for South Korea unless sanctions are removed.