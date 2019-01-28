WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian Army disputes Daesh claim of killing 30 soldiers
Nigerian Army disputes Daesh claim saying an attack on troops by insurgents in the Borno village of Logomani was repelled and eight soldiers were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.
Nigerian Army disputes Daesh claim of killing 30 soldiers
Despite recent set backs Daesh continues to be a deadly force in Nigeria.
January 28, 2019

Daesh said it killed 30 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on Saturday in the country's northeastern Borno state, a claim disputed by the Nigerian Army.

A Nigerian Army spokesman said an attack on troops by insurgents in the Borno village of Logomani was repelled on Saturday and eight soldiers were hurt, none with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Daesh on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack on a village it referred to as Lomani.

Recommended

ISWA, which split from the Boko Haram militant group in 2016, has carried out a number of attacks in northeast Nigeria in the last few months.

Borno is the state worst hit by insurgents whose attacks on Nigerian military bases in the last few months have made security a key campaign issue ahead of the country's presidential election on February 16.

"Only eight of our troops were wounded, out of which four have since been evacuated ... while the other four are receiving treatment," said the army spokesman.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe