More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western Democratic Republic of Congo after a spate of killings in the region, a UN rights group has said.

"There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified" in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province, said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in DRC following a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.

"This suggests that the number (of deaths) is quite high because a communal grave depending on size may contain five, ten bodies" or even "one hundred bodies or four times more", said Thioye on Friday.

The army chief in western DRC, General Fall Sikabwe, told AFP said an investigation had begun.

"They have killed soldiers and policemen, taking their weapons to slaughter with," he said, giving no further details about the killings.

Earlier this month, the UN said at least 890 people were killed during three days of inter-communal clashes in the region.