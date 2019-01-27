Hope that loved ones had survived a tsunami of iron ore mine waste from a dam collapse in Brazil was turning to anguish and anger over the increasing likelihood that many of the hundreds of people missing had died.

The number of people killed rose to 58, with those still missing rising to 305, civil defence officials said.

On Sunday, Brazilian officials suspended the search for potential survivors of the collapse amid fears that another dam owned by the same mining company was at risk of breaking as well.

Employees of the mining complex owned and operated by Brazilian mining company Vale were eating lunch on Friday afternoon when the dam gave way.

In addition to the 40 bodies recovered as of Saturday night, 23 people were hospitalised, said authorities with the Minas Gerais fire department.

There had been some signs of hope earlier Saturday when authorities found 43 more people alive.

Throughout Saturday, scores of families in the city of Brumadinho desperately awaited word on their loved ones as Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais state, said that at this point most recovery efforts would entail pulling out bodies.

"I'm angry. There is no way I can stay calm," said Sonia Fatima da Silva, as she tried to get information about her son, who had worked at Vale mining company for 20 years.

"My hope is that they be honest. I want news, even if it's bad."

The flow of waste reached the nearby community of Vila Ferteco and an occupied Vale administrative office. On Saturday, rooftops poked above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads. After the dam collapse, some were evacuated from Brumadinho. Other residents of the affected areas barely escaped with their lives.

Hundreds are missing

The company said in a statement Saturday that while 100 workers were accounted for, more than 200 workers were still missing. Fire officials at one point estimated the total number at 305.

Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman said he did not know what caused the collapse. About 300 employees were working when it happened.

For many, hope was evaporating.

"I don't think he is alive," said Joao Bosco, speaking of his cousin, Jorge Luis Ferreira, who worked for Vale. "Right now, I can only hope for a miracle of God."

