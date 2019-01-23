Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blocked millions in Qatari aid to blockaded Gaza in response to renewed hostilities, risking increased tensions with the Palestinian territory's Hamas government during Israel's election campaign.

Weeks of relative calm in the Palestinian enclave ended on Tuesday when Israeli soldiers were fired on along the fence with Gaza in two separate incidents.

One soldier was lightly injured when a bullet hit his helmet.

In response Israeli tanks struck two Hamas positions in Gaza, killing one Hamas member, while overnight Israeli fighter jets struck what the army said was a Hamas military camp in northern Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008 and fears of a fourth round remain.

However, violence has abated since November as a result of an informal truce between the parties.

Israel admits blocking transfer

Under that agreement Israel has permitted Gulf state Qatar, a Palestinian ally, to bring in aid to Gaza, including $15 million a month to pay salaries of Gaza's civil servants and provide aid to impoverished residents.

The January payment had been expected to enter Gaza on Wednesday or Thursday, but Netanyahu has decided to block it after the flare up, an Israeli official confirmed.

This is the first time that Israel has admitted to obstructing the transfer, which was already delayed by two weeks.

The payment would be the third of six planned tranches, totalling $90 million, in connection with the truce.

Tel Aviv's permission is required since the cash must be delivered via Israel.

So far Hamas has stuck to indirect warnings against Israel but said on Wednesday it held Israel fully responsible for any escalation.

At the funeral of the Hamas member on Wednesday, mourners called for revenge as the body was accompanied by members of Hamas' military wing.

Conditions in Gaza desperate

Israel maintains a crippling blockade of Gaza, the cramped territory wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.