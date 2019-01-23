Almost 100,000 residency permits and more than 6,000 citizenships have been given away as ‘Golden Visas’ by EU countries in exchange for investment in real estate.

An unlimited residency permit in Spain will cost you $568,217, a five-year residency permit in Greece costs $284,043 and to become a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus it will cost you a cool $2,272,350.

This is what it costs non-European Union citizens to enter, and stay, in the EU.

Seven EU member nations ‘sell’ residency permits and citizenships and these states make a billions of dollars through what is known as the ‘Golden Visa’ scheme.

Golden Visas eschew bureaucracy

The ‘Golden Visa’ is a simple way for wealthy people to gain residency or citizenship without going through the Schengen Visa procedure or having to live and work for at least five years in a country.

The Schengen Visa is given to foreigners wanting to enter the Schengen Area, which consists of the EU (excluding UK and Ireland), Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. The intrusive and bureaucratic Schengen process includes several security and financial checks and demands a wealth of personal information from the applicants.

In contrast, the ‘Golden Visa’ bypasses this cumbersome process, but it also increases the risk of financial crimes, mostly in the form of money laundering and corruption.

Investigations by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed several examples of this.

The Berlin-based think tank Transparency International has also investigated the phenomenon in 2018 under its Risky Businessreport and found that in many European countries someone can buy citizenship or residence permits in the same way one might buy ‘luxury goods’.

Spain, Lithuania and Portugal are the ‘forerunners’ in giving ‘Golden Visas’ and Hungary only recently stopped the practice.

Cyprus alone has ‘lured’ over $5.4 billion in foreign direct investment since 2013, according to Transparency International. After the global financial and economic crisis, the business of passports was and still is an attractive way to flush money back.