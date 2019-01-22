The assets owned by a Muslim Turkish foundation on the Greek island of Kos are being sold off "illegally," the head of an NGO told Anadolu Agency.

According to an official announcement seen by the news agency, a plot of land spanning over 34,000 square metres belonging to the foundation is set to be sold off in an auction later this month.

Mustafa Kaymakci, head of the Culture and Solidarity Association of the Turks of Rhodes, Kos, and the Dodecanese, said there are around 9,000 Turks living on Rhodes and Kos, two Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

The group is a non-governmental organisation founded by Turks who emigrated to Turkey from the islands, which belong to the Dodecanese group of islands in the southeastern Aegean near the Turkish shore.

The November 27 announcement by the Kos Muslim Foundation Asset Administration – a group appointed by the Greek government – says the plot of land on Kos will be sold in an auction on January 31.

"On Kos, the foundation’s assets are being sold illegally," Kaymakci said.

He said there are international principles regarding foundations which are recognised by the UN.

"According to these principles, foundations' assets definitely cannot be transferred or sold. But Greece isn't abiding by this," Kaymakci said.

He added that under the Greek Constitution, religious foundations are supposed to be exempt from property tax.

Because of this, he said, Christian groups in Greece pay no property tax, yet Turkish-Islamic foundations are still unfairly required to pay tax.

"Here's what we're saying to Greece,” said Kaymakci.

"First, foundation assets cannot be sold or transferred.

"Second, whatever [policies] are applied to other religious foundations, the same must apply to our [Turkish-Islamic] foundations. That is to say, we must be exempt from property tax."