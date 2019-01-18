Myanmar's army has killed 13 fighters of a Buddhist militia in the western Rakhine state, a military spokesman said on Friday, as government troops battle to contain a new insurgency in the troubled region.

"Between January 5 and 16, 2019, there were eight clashes and five landmine explosions," said Major General Tun Tun Nyi, speaking at a rare press conference in the capital, Naypyitaw.

"Thirteen enemy bodies and three weapons were seized, and some soldiers died and were injured on our side," he said.

He declined to elaborate on the number of government troops killed, saying it was "not necessary" to give the figures.

Fighting between security forces and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group seeking greater autonomy for Rakhine, has forced some 5,000 civilians to flee their homes since early December, according to the United Nations.

The violence has brought fresh turmoil to the region, the site of a massive crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017, and represents another setback for the Buddhist-majority country’s embattled peace process.

The Arakan Army, active since 2009, could not be immediately reached for comment, but a spokesman outside Myanmar previously told Reuters news agency that five bodies seized by the military did not belong to their fighters.

Operation ordered by Suu Kyi

The recent surge of violence began after the militants killed 13 police and wounded nine in attacks on four police posts on January 4, as Myanmar celebrated Independence Day, state media reported.