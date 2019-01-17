In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal life
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Tunisia wage strike hits normal lifeStreet protests draw thousands as huge UGTT union stages one-day nationwide strike to challenge government's refusal to raise salaries of some 670,000 public servants.
Tunisian workers stage a protest in front of the national union headquarters in the capital Tunis, Thursday, January 17, 2019. / AP
January 17, 2019

Workers around Tunisia went on strike on Thursday to demand higher pay in a standoff with a government struggling to reduce unemployment, poverty and social tensions.

All flights in and out of the north African country's main airport were cancelled, and schools nationwide were closed. 

Ports, public transport, hospitals and other public services were also disrupted.

Thousands of people gathered at the national union headquarters in Tunis and marched through the capital's main thoroughfare, carrying signs reading "Get Out!" and "The People Want the Fall of the Regime." Rallies were also held in other cities.

Recommended
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe