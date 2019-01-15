A least one person was killed and four others wounded after Al Shabab militants attacked an upscale hotel complex in Kenya's capital on Tuesday, sending people fleeing in panic as explosions and heavy gunfire reverberated through the neighbourhood.

The five patients were brought to M P Shah Hospital and one of them died, said Toseef Din, the facility's chief operating officer. The Red Cross said four hospitals had received casualties.

The complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, along with banks and offices.

Still trapped

Some family members say their loved ones are still trapped inside a Nairobi hotel complex even after Kenyan authorities said all buildings were secure following the deadly attack.

"I have also spoken to my brother just now and we are exchanging text messages," says a woman who gives her name only as Nelly. "He is in there and he has told me they are hiding with over 10 other people." She says he works in a building next to the hotel.

"Why is the government saying they have rescued them?" she asks.

Gunfire has been heard since Kenya's interior minister announced the scene had been secured.

Calvin Kerich says he has been in touch with his cousin, another employee who is still trapped at the scene.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain has more.

No clarity on death toll

A Kenyan police officer said 15 bodies have been taken to the morgue after the attack. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

An AFP photographer saw five bodies slumped over tables on a restaurant terrace in the complex.

A witness to the attack also said he saw five bodies.

The man who only gave his name as Ken said the bodies were at the hotel entrance.

He said other people were shouting for help and "when we rushed back to try rescue them, gunshots started coming from upstairs and we had to duck because they were targeting us and we could see two guys shooting."

Officials, however, gave no details of the death toll.

It was a "co-ordinated" operation that included a suicide bombing in the foyer of a luxury hotel, Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said.

"We can now confirm that this criminal activity commenced at about three o'clock [1200 GMT] in a coordinated fashion and began at I&M Bank with an explosion that targeted three vehicles in the parking lot, and a suicide explosion in the foyer of Dusit hotel," he said in a statement on television.

Al Shabab claims responsibility