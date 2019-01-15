US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has threatened several German companies with economic sanctions if they continue to be involved in the construction of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, according to German national media.

"We emphasise that companies involved in Russian energy exports are taking part in something that could prompt a significant risk of sanctions," Grenell wrote to companies that form part of the pipeline project.

The Nord Stream II pipeline is an underwater offshore project between Russia and Germany, crossing the Baltic Sea. Its construction started in May 2018 and one-third has already been completed.

The US strongly opposes the project and some EU member states have also been critical, arguing that the gas pipeline holds significant geopolitical value.

With the new pipeline, Germany and Russia aim to double the capacity of gas transferred across the Baltic Sea from 55 billion cubic metres to 110 cubic metres annually.

What is the pipeline about?

Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas and oil to the European Union. Up to 60 percent of EU imports are energy products, of which Russia exports the highest share in natural gas (40.6 percent) and oil (28 percent).

Five separate gas and oil pipelines transport Russian energy to the EU - mainly through Eastern Europe and the Ukraine. Three gas pipelines go through Ukraine, making it one of the major negotiators and profiteers of the energy flow.

To avoid passing through third countries such as the Ukraine, Russia and (Western) European states have built, and are still building, alternative routes; the Nord Stream I and the planned Nord Stream II are two of them.