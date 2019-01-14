A ‘secret’ meeting was held between the director of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt recently, according to a leak initially reported by the Middle East Eye.

The meeting discussed a plan between Israel and Arab nations to normalise ties with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, and restore Syria’s status in the Arab League in a bid to reduce Turkey and Iran’s regional influence.

Dr Ali Bakeer a political analyst and researcher spoke to TRT World on the motives behind the meeting.

“It’s very likely that officials from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt met with the Mossad chief. Relations between Riyadh, Abu-Dhabi, in particular, from one end and Israel on the other, have been warming up considerably over the last few years mainly through efforts by UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman,” he says.

In attendance were several senior intelligence officials from the four countries, including Mossad Director Yossi Cohen.

“I don’t see how Tel Aviv will benefit from pushing Ankara towards Tehran, when their priority is countering Iran,” he says.

But Dr Bakeer doesn’t believe that countering Turkey ranks high on Israel’s priorities.

“For MBZ, MBS, and Sisi, Turkey is the real problem given its position as a leading regional power with a Sunni majority, and its ability to inspire people throughout the Middle East to seek change. The very same change that these countries have actively challenged and opposed since the onset of the Arab revolts of 2011.”

This is by no means the first meeting between Cohen and Arab state officials.

In early October last year, former Saudi foreign minister Adel al Jubeir joined voices with the Mossad director at a New York meeting, calling for the overthrow of Iran. That meeting was also attended by Yusuf al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, who called the Iranian threat “existential."

Other notable attendees of that meeting, included US National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former CIA director turned Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Ambassador Otaiba himself reported running into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a ‘chance encounter’, where they also happened to discuss Iran, according to the Associated Press.

It would seem that Saudi Arabia is spearheading the rapprochement with Israel, following a diplomatic leak in mid-September that claimed Saudi Arabia had purchased the Israeli Iron Dome defense system to defend itself against Houthi rebel missile attacks.

Saudi Arabia also reportedly purchased more than $250 million-worth of spy equipment from Israel, according to an exclusive report from Al-Khaleej Online.

Not an isolated incident

Recent events, however, point to a broader trend of normalising ties with Israel, largely kept under wraps out of fear of public backlash from within the Arab world.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, appeared in a controversial 60 Minutes interview aired by CBS that he initially tried to prevent from airing. In the interview, Sisi confirmed that Egypt’s military is working closely with Israel in the Sinai Peninsula.

In a transcript of the interview, Sisi confirmed that cooperation with Israel was at its “closest” and “deepest."

Egypt is not the only Arab state to take steps toward normalising ties with Israel. In late October, Netanyahu met with the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said during an official visit, coinciding with the visit of Miri Regev, the Israeli Minister of Culture, to the UAE.

Regev has been accused of racism on multiple counts and is a hardliner proponent of assassination.

The Israeli minister has often been the subject of controversy, posting a video featuring genocidal chants such as: "May your village be burned,” and calling migrants "cancer."

Bahrain publicly backed Israel's in a tweet by its top diplomat in May 2018.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself has previously stated in an interview that he believes Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land, marking a radical departure from a policy of non-recognition set down by his predecessors.