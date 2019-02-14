The 630-km-long Narayani River (also known as the Gandaki) is Nepal’s third largest. It is a pristine, low-sediment, glacier-melt river that flows just 500 metres from the Gorkha Brewery, adjacent to the village of Gaidakot-10, in the Nawalparasi district in southern Nepal, near the India-Nepal border.

Gorkha Brewery is owned by the Danish brewer Carlsberg. Tuborg, the first international beer in Nepal, was launched here in May 1990. Carlsberg beer followed in 1995.

In 2010, Carlsberg went from having a 48.3 per cent share in the Gorkha Brewery to becoming its sole owner. Today Carlsberg has a 66-72 percent share of Nepal’s beer market.

In 2013, Carlsberg ramped up its beer output from the Gorkha Brewery – and the Narayani River’s pollution problems exploded. Unable to handle the increase in production, the wastewater plant began dumping effluents in the river and its smokestacks pumped out soot from burners that used sawdust instead of coal.

But the Narayani’s problems go back further. A paper published in the December 2000 volume of the International Journal of Ecology and Environmental Scienceson pollution in the Narayani placed the blame squarely on the Gorkha Brewery (and a paper mill that has since closed down) for much of the pollution in Nepal’s third-largest river.

The paper reported that “the wastewater discharge by the Gorkha Brewery was estimated as 96,000 m3 ”. It also said that “in the distillery industries, 80 percent of raw materials used end up as wastewater.”

Following concerns in 2015 about escalating riverine and riparian (between the river and the land) pollution from three nearby breweries in the Nawalparasi district – Sumy Distillery, Shree Distillery and Gorkha Brewery – a company spokesperson informed the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) that Carlsberg had “invested in a new wastewater treatment plant.” He said that the “problems [in 2015] were due to culture and competencies.”

The Sumy and Shree Distillery have since closed.

Carlsberg’s clarification came after the villagers of Gaidakot contracted a Kathmandu-based environmental forensics laboratory in December 2015 to test the waters of the Narayani.

The results were far worse than had been expected: the waters downstream of the Gorkha Brewery were massively polluted, with the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at 1,475 milligrams per litre (against an acceptable standard of 30-100 mg/l), and the chemical oxygen demand (COD) at 2,808 mg/l (against a standard of 250 mg/l).

Gorkha Brewery’s Manager for Media, Communications and Digital, Bishakha Kunwar told TRT World that, “Gorkha Brewery decided to invest in a new Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) in 2015 to be operated in 2016. However, the earthquake in 2015 slightly delayed the equipment importing process. Meanwhile, Gorkha Brewery reduced the WWTP load by recycling beer waste and reducing water consumption until the new WWTP was operational in 2017.”

However, in December 2017 and March 2018, the Danish investigative media and research centre Danwatch, in collaboration with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, DR, collected and tested water samples near the Gorkha Brewery. The tests showed that several measurements for water pollution were above the maximum permissible value.

The investigations also showed that an adjacent village, Pitaunji, was labouring under soot pollution.

Even as the December 2017 test logged the Narayani’s BOD at far less than the 2015 level, it was still at 84 mg/l (against a standard of 50 mg/l). Most Scandinavian rivers show a BOD of less than 5 mg/l. The COD was a low 188 mg/l (as against a standard of 250 mg/l). The level of ammonia – typically present in brewery sewage and poisonous for fish – was 6.2 mg/l.

Two months later, in February 2018, the BOD had spiked to 360 mg/l – seven times above the limit in Nepal and 14 times above the European Union limit. The COD had shot up to 714 mg/l, almost three times the acceptable limit. The ammonia level had increased by 27 per cent to 8.5 mg/l. However, March 2018 result tests seen by TRT World showed the BOD declining to 21.8 mg/l; COD at 54.0; and, ammonia level at 0.72.

In May 2018, after months of arguing that the water samples “do not represent values from Gorkha Brewery,” Carlsberg admitted that it had been wrong all along.

“Our supply chain travelled to see this first hand because we could not recognise the results of your tests,” Carlsberg’s Media Director Kasper Elbjorn told Danwatch.

“There were obviously circumstances that did not conform to our own internal measurements.”

The team “examined the area and the river around the brewery, where they identified three possible sources of the increased values.”.

One of them was drainage from spent grain – waste from brewing the beer that should be used as animal feed alone.

“They identified the wet spent grains as a source of pollution,” said Elbjorn, putting the blame, however, on “farmers [who] handled the spent grains inappropriately”.

The brewery said it had stopped selling its spent grains – chokra in local lingo. But in April 2018, villagers and local farmers said it wasn’t accurate and that it had sold it to its own staff too.

While admitting that the “rainwater that runs into the river from the brewery may contain excessively high values,” Elbjorn said that Carlsberg had “solved the issue with some minor investments in rainwater drainage.”

Nonetheless, the Gorkha Brewery had restricted itself to speaking about pH levels in the Narayani’s water alone and had not clarified specific issues dealing with the high BOD, COD and ammonia levels.

“If this was in Denmark if it was here [and] the wastewater was so contaminated, one would most likely stop production immediately,” said Henrik Rasmus Andersen, a professor and wastewater expert at the Denmark Technical University.

On January 2019, Gorkha Brewery provided data and stats which showed the company had made significant progress in addressing the pollution allegations against them. The September 2018 test results seen by TRT World showed the BOD level down to 14.0 mg/l and COD at 40.8 mg/l.

* * * *

In the once-green villages that fan out from the Gorkha Brewery towards the flat Terai plains of southern Nepal, the collecting of edible niuro (fiddlehead fern) is a thing of the past. The commons are dying. In the immediate vicinity of the brewery, there used to be evidence of dumped burner sludge, river contamination had decimated fish stocks, and there were large, lumbering trucks everywhere, parked or heading in and out of the guarded gates.