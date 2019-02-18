US Senator Lindsey Graham, who heads the judiciary committee, said he will hold a hearing about former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe's comments on an alleged plan to oust President Donald Trump.

In early excerpts released of CBS show "60 Seconds", McCabe described a conversation in which Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein broached the idea of invoking the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The Department of Justice said in a statement soon after that Rosenstein, based on his dealings with Trump, does not see cause to seek the removal of the president.

Graham responded to McCabe's assertions on CBS news programme "Face the Nation", saying he would subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein to testify before his committee.

"I know he's selling a book, and we need to take with a grain of salt maybe what Mr McCabe is telling us. But he went on national television and he made an accusation that floors me," Graham said.

'Crimes may have been committed'

McCabe said a "crime may have been committed" when Trump fired the head of the FBI and tried to publicly undermine an investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.

He said the FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia, and therefore a possible national security threat, following the May 2017 firing of then-FBI Director James Comey.

"And the idea is, if the president committed obstruction of justice, fired the director of the of the FBI to negatively impact or to shut down our investigation of Russia's malign activity and possibly in support of his campaign, as a counterintelligence investigator you have to ask yourself, "Why would a president of the United States do that?" McCabe said.

"So all those same sorts of facts cause us to wonder is there an inappropriate relationship, a connection between this president and our most fearsome enemy, the government of Russia?" he added.

Asked whether Rosenstein was onboard with the obstruction and counterintelligence investigations, McCabe replied, "Absolutely."

A justice department spokeswoman declined to comment Sunday night.

McCabe also revealed that when Trump told Rosenstein to put in writing his concerns with Comey — a document the White House initially held up as justification for his firing — the president explicitly asked the justice department official to reference Russia in the memo. Rosenstein did not want to, McCabe said, and the memo that was made public upon Comey's dismissal did not mention Russia and focused instead on Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation.