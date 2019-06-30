Election day clashes that were expected in Albania haven't materialised as opposition supporters held only small, brief rallies.

Independent analyst Lutfi Dervishi said of the municipal elections that opposition parties boycotted as part of a months-long protest of the government: "It was a day with no tears, no joy."

Dervishi says Sunday's elections were "a test to see whether the political class is mature enough not to solve its political disagreements through violence."

Opposition leaders appeared to be counting voters but not threatening them on Sunday.

Opposition lawmakers relinquished their seats and have been organising protests since mid-February, in part over vote-rigging allegations the government denies the allegation.

Polls have closed and until now, Dervishi said, "It is the quietest day for the 2019 year, at least in Tirana."

The opposition, supported by the country's president, boycotted the vote over its claims of government corruption and demands for a new parliamentary election, but the Albanian government is pressing ahead.

Prime Minister Edi Rama's government carried out the elections for mayors of 61 towns and cities in defiance of a decree by President Ilir Meta that the votes are illegal because they are not sufficiently competitive.