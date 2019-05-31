The Sierra Leone high court on Friday revoked the parliamentary seats of ten leading opposition party legislators, wiping out their majority in the chamber and prompting clashes with police on the streets of Freetown.

The court took the action against 10 of the 16 deputies of the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) who were being prosecuted for alleged breaches of electoral law linked to the legislative elections which took place in March 2018.

The court also ordered an election re-run for a parliamentary seat near Freetown.

Nine of the deputies were kicked out immediately and replace by candidates of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) who had come second in last year's elections.

The tenth will be replaced in a by-election.

APC lawyers said they intended to take the case to the supreme court.

Just minutes after the court ruling, violence erupted between APC supporters and police at the party headquarters in Freetown.

Dozens of people were arrested for rioting, including senior party executives and former ministers, according to a police source.