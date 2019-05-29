US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday Iran was "almost certainly" behind attacks on ships off the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

The four ships, including two Saudi tankers, were attacked by "naval mines almost certainly from Iran", Bolton told a press conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

US experts are part of a five-nation team that is investigating the May 12 attacks that damaged the four vessels in the Sea of Oman off the UAE emirate of Fujairah.

'No doubt'

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in Washington who's responsible for this," Bolton said.

"Who else would you think is doing it? Someone from Nepal?"

Bolton said he would meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as his UAE counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss relations and regional tensions.

"We remain concerned and as watchful as we can," he said.