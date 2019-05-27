WORLD
3 MIN READ
Regime bombardment kills 12 civilians in northwest Syria
A young girl was among those killed at a market in the town of Maaret al Numan in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Regime bombardment kills 12 civilians in northwest Syria
A man evacuates a young bombing casualty after a reported air strike by regime forces and their allies in the Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province, on May 26, 2019. / AFP
May 27, 2019

Regime air strikes killed 12 civilians including four at a market on Sunday in a militant bastion in northwest Syria, a war monitor said.

Eight other civilians were killed elsewhere by regime fire in Idlib, a stronghold of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Britain-based monitor said.

Idlib is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a September buffer zone deal, but the militant bastion has come under increasing bombardment by the Assad's forces and its Russian ally since late April.

An AFP reporter in Maaret al Numan saw a young man carry the arched body of what appeared to be a young girl out over grey rubble after the air strike.

Another man retrieved a distressed, dust-covered young girl, slung over his shoulder.

Witness Hamdu Mustafa said he was out shopping when the air strike hit.

Everybody was "in the street selling and buying," he told AFP.

"The planes targeted civilians who were buying food for their children," he said.

Recommended

Nearby, rescue workers known as the White Helmets directed a bulldozer to clear the debris.

Fighting has raged to the south of the bastion in recent days.

On Sunday, regime forces took back control of the town of Kafr Nabuda in the north of Hama province, the Observatory and state news agency SANA said.

HTS and allied rebels overran part of the town in recent days after the regime first expelled them on May 8.

The United Nations has warned that an all-out offensive on the Idlib region would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe for its nearly three million residents.

The Observatory says more than 230 civilians have been killed in the spike in violence since the end of April.

More than 200,000 civilians have already been displaced by this upsurge of violence, the United Nations has said.

A total of 20 health facilities have been hit by the escalation – 19 of which remain out of service, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon