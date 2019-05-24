Ahead of the Indian parliamentary elections, several grim commentaries appeared in a few Indian media outlets, which have retained some independence under the boa constrictor-like grip of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was re-elected by a comfortable majority on Thursday.

Narendra Modi’s second term in power, these pieces warned, would mean an end of the ‘secular and inclusive’ India. A militaristic, majoritarian Hindu nation would spell disaster for the country’s carefully cultivated image as the world’s largest democracy, however flawed. The myriad social, religious and economic divisions would only deepen. Religious (read anti-Muslim) violence would be normalised.

Nowhere does this doom-laden writing appear as ludicrous as in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, where a 30-year-old anti-India insurgency shows no signs of abating. One of the biggest worries of these liberal commentators is that India’s institutions—executive, judiciary, academia, army—would be transformed beyond recognition in Modi’s second term. However, at this point in time, these are essentially only fears about the future of their nation. In Kashmir, such fears have been a fait accompli.

The ‘secular, socialist’ India under Congress fraudulently diluted the semi-sovereign status of Jammu and Kashmir in the 1960s. This was achieved by installing puppets to the chair of the local Assembly, who approved the constitutional frauds initiated by the Indian parliament. At one point in time, nearly all lawmakers to the Assembly were elected unopposed. The opposition was either jailed or sufficiently intimidated to give up the fight.

Several Indian leaders have admitted that elections have been a farce in Kashmir. If democracy has been so shabbily treated in such a sensitive place — now a nuclear flashpoint — by a liberal establishment, what prevents the likes of Modi from trying something more catastrophic?

In fact, the ideology of the Indian right derives quite a lot of its strength from its stance on Kashmir. When its semi-sovereign status was intact, Jammu and Kashmir had its own prime minister, had its own constitution that could enact laws independently of Indian parliament, and Indian citizens needed special permits to enter the state.

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, the precursor of the BJP, launched an agitation. His rallying cry was that “one nation” could not have “two constitutions”. He died during detention in Kashmir, becoming a rightwing ‘martyr’ to the cause of Hindu supremacist fantasy of Akhand Bharat, an India that stretches all the way to Afghanistan on one side and to Myanmar on the other.

The Congress-led India capitulated to the pressures of the right-wing and gradually bulldozed the political autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir. Such obliteration left all other Kashmiri institutions weak, virtually the handmaidens of Indian rule. Only in Kashmir does a single individual, a governor, who is appointed by New Delhi, assume the powers of an elected government, which in the case of Kashmir means 87 lawmakers. In no other state can he make laws, except in Kashmir. Such a feral threat to electoral democracy has not been the creation of a right-wing government, but ‘liberal’ Congress.

Three major communities in Kashmir — Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists — were implacably antagonistic much before the rise of Hindu right, because the Congress-led India fomented and used religious, geographic and ethnic divisions to undermine the majority’s desire for the right to self-determination. Through its pet slogan “unity in diversity”, the liberal Indian sought to drown the nation’s differences into one coherent national identity. But the same diversity in Kashmir was used to stymie any attempt at resolution of the dispute.