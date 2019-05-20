Emboldened by his stunning victory last month, Ukrainian TV star Volodymyr Zelenskiy moved swiftly on Monday to dissolve the country’s parliament, moments after he was sworn in as the country’s new president.

Zelenskiy, who won 73 percent of the vote last month, justified his contentious decision to dissolve the parliament, which is controlled by allies of the man he defeated, Petro Poroshenko, on the grounds it has become a hotbed of self-enrichment.

A presidential decree formally disbanding the parliament is expected later on Monday. If all goes to plan, the snap election will be held within two months after the decree is signed.

Elections to the Supreme Rada were scheduled for Oct. 27, which raised the prospect of Zelenskiy struggling to enact his agenda in the face of a hostile parliament over his first few months in power.

Zelenskiy, who played the Ukrainian president on a popular TV show for years, is gambling that his popularity will see the next parliament dominated by supporters of his agenda to reform Ukraine and steer a new path with Russia.

"People are tired of experienced... politicians who for 28 years have been building a country of opportunities," he said.

"Opportunities for kickbacks, money laundering and corruption."

TRT World'sSarah Morice has this report.

Controversial move

Zelenskiy’s surprise move is certainly controversial and follows repeated attempts by the majority in the current parliament to stymie his campaign promise for a snap election.

Since last month’s election, Zelenskiy’s opponents in the Rada sought to put off the inauguration close to the May 27 deadline by which the parliament can be dissolved.

And in a dramatic move last week, the Rada announced the collapse of the ruling parliamentary coalition. According to parliamentary rules, the chamber cannot be dissolved for 30 days after the governing coalition has been disbanded.