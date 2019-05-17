The Yemeni army on Friday recaptured a city in Yemen’s southern Dhale province from Houthi rebels, according to a military source.

“The army has succeeded in liberating the city of Qatabah from Houthi militants,” Yemen’s UAE-trained Security Belt forces said in a statement.

“Following an offensive that began early Friday, the army managed to wrest total control of the city,” the statement read, going on to assert that “dozens” of Houthi fighters had been killed in the offensive.

The Houthi leadership, for its part, has yet to comment on the army’s claims.

Yemen's human rights minister, Mohammed Askar, told reporters on Thursday that weeks-long fighting in Dhale has killed over 27 civilians and displaced around 10,000 people.

UN envoy for Yemen asks for urgent political solution