US birth rates have fallen their lowest levels since the 1980s, according to a recent study conducted by a US centre devoted to studying demographic changes.

Several reasons have been attributed to the decline, according to the National Centre for Health Statistics.

These include economic recession, more women joining the workforce and government efforts to limit migration.

The research shows that the total fertility rate fell 2 percent in 2018 from 2017, putting the birth rate well below the two-children-per-family target, at just over 1,700 per 1,000 women.

“Fertility rates are reaching record lows,” said Brady Hamilton, a demography researcher who lead the report.

Hamilton noted that the seven-percent decline in the teenage birth rate last year was the most significant statistic among the findings.

But experts say the decline in US birth rates cannot solely be justified by precarious economic times since even during the Great Depression, the country’s total fertility rate was significantly higher than it is now, according to data within the study.