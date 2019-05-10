Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday Tehran will not negotiate with the United States and denied any US attack was likely, a day after US President Donald Trump urged talks and said he could not rule out a military confrontation.

Trump on Thursday urged Iran's leadership to sit down and talk with him about giving up Tehran's nuclear programme and said he could not rule out a military confrontation given the heightened tensions between the two countries.

American B-52 bombers sent to the Middle East over what Washington describes as threats from Iran have already arrived at a US base in Qatar, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"No talks will be held with the Americans and the Americans will not dare take military action against us," Yadollah Javani, the Guard's deputy head for political affairs, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"Our nation ... sees America as unreliable."

Thousands march against US

Thousands of Iranians took part in marches on Friday to voice support for the government's move on Wednesday to scale back curbs to its nuclear programme under a 2015 deal with world powers, and threatened to do more if signatories did not shield it from US sanctions.

State television showed thousands marching after Friday prayers in Tehran and said similar marches were held across the country.

"America should know, sanctions have no effect!" chanted the demonstrators, many of whom carried signs reading "Down with USA".