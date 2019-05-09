WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Security Council to meet on Syria's Idlib
Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, three non-permanent council members, requested the closed-door meeting on Wednesday after Russia and the Syrian regime stepped up their bombardments of the rebel-held region.
UN Security Council to meet on Syria's Idlib
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) clear rubble to open a road following reported shelling on the village of Ibdita in Idlib Province, Syria on May 8, 2019. / AFP
May 9, 2019

The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the escalation of fighting in Syria's northwestern region of Idlib, where hospitals and schools have been hit by strikes, diplomats said.

Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, three non-permanent council members, requested the closed-door meeting on Wednesday after Russia and the Syrian regime stepped up their bombardments of the rebel-held region.

The three countries are leading the council's efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Syria, now in its ninth year of war.

About three million people live in Idlib, the last major bastion to remain outside the control of the Syrian regime.

Since April 29, 12 health facilities, including two major hospitals, have been hit in northwest Syria, according to the World Health Organisation.

At least 80 people have been killed and more than 150,000 displaced from southern Idlib in the latest flare-up, according to the UN. 

With more than a dozen of the UN's partner agencies cancelling humanitarian operations in the area, people have started their own relief efforts. 

Recommended

TRT World's Obaida Hitto reports from Jinderis, Syria.

Council members will hear a briefing from UN humanitarian officials on the surge in violence.

The meeting is scheduled for 1400 GMT on Friday.

Western powers are concerned that the Russia-backed Syrian regime will launch a full-scale assault despite a deal reached with Turkey to set up a de-escalation zone in Idlib.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged warring sides to protect civilians and to re-commit to a ceasefire agreed in September 2018.

On Monday, the violence killed 43 fighters and five civilians, according to the Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon