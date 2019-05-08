The ongoing talks between the US Trump administration and the Afghan Taliban are being hyped as a significant step towards ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

In truth, though, the talks, if successful, may end up only ending one of the many wars currently being fought in the country. The US-led intervention has passed its 17th year, but conflict and chaos in Afghanistan have been taking place for the past 40 years.

Afghan occupation an old story

Recently, the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal passed. During the almost ten-year-long occupation, around two million Afghans died. After the withdrawal, the war in the country far from ending evolved as different Mujahidin warlords jockeyed for power. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians were killed during the civil war in the early 1990s.

And as we also know today, Moscow's withdrawal was just a pullback from the country. It is true that on February 15 1989, the last Soviet soldier left Afghanistan over the Amu Darya river. But it is also true that the Russians continued to back the Afghan Communist dictatorship, the government of Mohammad Najibullah, and that intelligence advisors stayed with the regime to support its continuing war against the Mujahidin groups.

A similar scenario could take place today. Apart from the fact that a real withdrawal plan is not on the table yet, many questions remain. Will all US and NATO troops leave the country? Will a small contingent stay? Will aerial operations stop? How will the Americans continue to support the Afghan National Army? And what will happen with American-backed Afghan militias that are not part of that very army?

The answers to these questions remain essential.

Different boots, same victims

A recent United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report stated that US forces and their Afghan allies killed more civilians during the first quarter of 2019 than all insurgent groups combined.

According to the UN, at least 1,773 civilians have been killed or injured between January 1 and March 31. At least 305 of them were killed by the US military, the Afghan National Army and CIA-backed militias.

At the same time, 227 civilians were killed by insurgent groups like the Taliban, which remains the most significant and most influential on the ground. Civilian casualties caused by pro-government forces rose by 39 percent compared to 2018. At least 140 civilians have been killed by airstrikes conducted by conventional aircraft and drones.

Since UNAMA started counting in 2009, it is the very first time that the Americans and their Afghan allies have killed more civilians than their enemies.

However, observers of the conflict should not be surprised. Over the last few years, there has been a substantial increase in both aerial operations and brutal night raids in Afghanistan. In 2018, the US military dropped more bombs on Afghanistan than ever before.

Often, it was even difficult to count since several operations followed each other or took place at the same time. Last but not least, it is well known that UNAMA is using a very conservative methodology to count casualties. To confirm every single victim, at least three different sources are needed.

In a country like Afghanistan, this is extremely difficult. I personally interviewed many people who lost their family members after night raids or airstrikes, and in many cases, I was the very first journalist who reached out.

Especially in remote rural areas, which are the main target of such operations. There, journalists and human rights activists are an absolute rarity.

As the Americans repeatedly stated, they do not want to see Afghanistan become another haven for terrorist groups. But at the very same time, a closer examination of their own policies on the ground does not take place.

Most, militants and extremists appear out of nowhere, they are the results of a process, and often, they are reactions to other forms of violence.

The US-backed warlords

Part of this violence is the American-backed Afghan militias who have been operating in different parts of the country for years. These militias have built a notorious reputation. I noticed this the very first time when I entered Khost province in Afghanistan's southeast, near the Durand Line.

Back then, I took a cab from Kabul and made the four-hour journey through the mountains of eastern Afghanistan and the provinces of Logar and Paktia. When we – the cab driver, three residents of Khost and I – reached our destination, we first had to face members of the Khost Protection Force (KPF), a CIA-backed militia that is controlling large parts of the province.

"Where are you from?" a militiaman asked every one of us. Like the others, I told him that I was from Khost, while I successfully tried to imitate the local Pashto dialect. And of course, I did not tell him anything about my profession since I knew what the KPF did with journalists, especially with those who wanted to investigate their crimes, or those of their bosses, the Americans.