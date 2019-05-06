An Egyptian and UN-mediated ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel to end its deadly assault on Gaza which killed at least 25 Palestinians.

Hamas TV reported on the agreement which was confirmed by a Palestinian official during the early hours of Monday morning.

It comes after Israel's fatal bombardment of Gaza for three straight days.

TRT World spoke to Nizar Sadawi in Gaza for more.

Israeli army lifts restrictions

The Israeli army on Monday lifted protective restrictions on residents in southern Israel, signalling a deal had been reached to end the bloodiest fighting between the two sides since a 2014 war.

The Israeli military announced its decision, saying: "As of 7 am, all protective restrictions in the home front will be lifted."

Israel killed at least 25 Palestinians including two women and two children during the strikes.

At least 154 Palestinians were also wounded during the attacks.

In a targeted attack on Sunday, Israel assassinated Hamed Ahmed Al Khodary, a member of Gaza's governing political party, Hamas.

The attack on his car was the first such killing by Israel of a senior Hamas member in Gaza since the war five years ago.

Israel had previously suspended its assassination policy in a bid to lower tensions with Palestine.

Refugee camps

Israeli warplanes did not stop there as they began targeting the al Bureij and al Shati refugee camps in Gaza with a barrage of missiles.

Gaza-based journalist Hind Khoudary has more from the Palestinian enclave.

Despite killing Palestinian civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday ordered further strikes on Gaza.

Some two million Palestinians live in Gaza, whose economy has suffered years of Israeli enforced blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts.

Unemployment stands at 52 percent, according to the World Bank, and poverty is rampant.

Israel on Sunday also suspended fuel deliveries to Gaza.

Diesel, including Qatari-donated fuel for Gaza's only power plant, had continued to enter despite the escalation.

Gaza's lone power station said it was turning off one of its three turbines, worsening chronic power shortages.

Saturday

Explosions shook the enclave, where busy streets were packed with shoppers preparing for Ramadan.

On Saturday, the Gaza health ministry said 14-month old baby Siba Abu Erar, her pregnant mother Filstin Abu Erar and another five Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes.

"The Israeli plane fired a missile near the house and the shrapnel entered the house and hit the poor baby," said her aunt, Ibtessam Abu Arar.

Hamas statement