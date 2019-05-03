WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN accuses Hungary of starving rejected asylum seekers
The UN's human rights office says​ Hungary is deliberately denying rejected asylum seekers food in clear violation of international law.
UN accuses Hungary of starving rejected asylum seekers
In this file photo, an immigrant boy is seen inside a train he boarded with his family at Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary. September 5, 2015. / AP
May 3, 2019

Hungary is deliberately depriving rejected asylum seekers of food in violation of international law, the United Nations charged on Friday, in the latest criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-migrant government.

The UN's human rights office said it had direct information that "at least 21 migrants awaiting deportation had been deprived of food by the Hungarian authorities – some for up to five days," since August 2018.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, had last September accused Hungary of withholding food from migrants being held in transit zones along its border with Serbia.

The UN rights office pointed out that the Hungarian authorities had promised to end the practice following an interim ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

"However, we regret that, in the absence of a clear change in the legal framework, reports suggest the practice is continuing," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

She said that once an asylum application had been denied, all adult migrants, with the exception of pregnant and nursing women, "are deliberately deprived of food."

This, she pointed out, "can lead to malnutrition and is both detrimental to their health and inherently inhumane."

Shirking responsibility?

The Hungary government stressed in an official blog post earlier this week that "asylum seekers who have requested asylum and whose claim is under review continue to receive food and shelter as they always have."

Recommended

But it acknowledged that "we take the position that Hungary is not responsible for those who have not requested asylum, nor for those whose requests have been denied."

It maintained that rejected asylum seekers were not detained and were free to leave and cross into Serbia.

The UN rights office rejected the Hungarian assertion that migrants can simply travel to Serbia to have their needs met.

"We note that such 'voluntary' departure could put migrants at further risk as it could breach Hungarian deportation orders, and force migrants to enter Serbia irregularly in contravention of Serbian law," it said.

In general, it insisted, "Migrants must not be subject to detention in inadequate conditions, arbitrary detention or other forms of coercion as this renders any return involuntary."

The rights office pointed out that the deliberate deprivation of food is prohibited under international law.

It stressed that countries have "an obligation and heightened duty of care towards migrants who are deprived of their liberty, including through the provision of food."

"We encourage Hungary to ensure it fulfils its human rights obligations towards those deprived of liberty, regardless of whether they are in transit zones or any other place where migrants are detained and cannot provide for themselves," it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon