Soon after the Sri Lankan government announced a face veil ban in response to the Easter Sunday terror attacks, the posters marked with red crosses on illustrations of women wearing burqas began circulating on buses and in public places across the country.

The government ban targeted the religious garment that many Muslim women across the globe wear out of devotion to God.

Much to everyone's surprise, the ban came as one of the very first ‘counter terrorism’ measures implemented after the government declared a 30-day emergency following the violent attacks that killed more than 350 people, most of them Christians, on April 21.

"I feel that the burqa ban being imposed as a security reason has no connection to the current situation -- the suicide bombers wore a shirt, pants, backpacks and hats," a Sri Lankan school teacher who requested to use a pseudonym Fathimah told TRT World. The 28-year-old also wears a Niqab, a face veil that leaves the area around the eyes open.

For Fathimah, it's unfair to be on the receiving end of the violent act someone else has done. Since Daesh took responsibility for the Easter Sunday attack, she has never considered the self-proclaimed caliphate among the believers and instead refers to the group as ‘so-called Muslims’.

“Because of a dozen peoples’ grave mistakes, millions of Muslims living in this country will have to take the blow,” she says.

Among the two million Muslims living in Sri Lanka, only a small number of women cover their faces, largely as part of religious practice.

Fathimah believes the government gave in to the pressure mounted by far-right, anti-Muslim groups and announced the ban under the emergency law.

“Certain extremist groups wanted to use the situation to their advantage and create fear so that their agendas will be met. They are the ones who asked the government to impose a ban on the niqab,” she says.

Although Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, police are still looking for concrete leads and evidence that link the attackers to the dreaded terror group.

Days before the choice to wear a burqa was criminalised, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe defended the government's failures in keeping a tab on Daesh returnees, saying that they were aware of their presence, but could not arrest them as "joining a foreign terrorist organisation is not against the [country's] law".

In another interview with CNN, the prime minister said the suspected bombers were educated abroad before returning to Sri Lanka.

As the emergency law comes into effect, the Sri Lankan military is allowed to use a draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to detain suspects without court trials. The government has long been criticised for shielding the armed forces with PTA since 1978 and encouraging state brutalities against minorities.

In the wake of the April 21 attacks, President Maithripala Sirisena called the garment including the face veil as "a security risk and a flag of fundamentalism” -- a statement that raised concerns among rights groups and activists as it could fuel communal tensions and religious discrimination in the country.

“No indication that recent Sri Lanka bombers covered their faces but Pres Sirisena bans face covering. That needless restriction means that Muslim women whose practice leads them to cover up now won't be able to leave home,’ Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a tweet on Monday.