Unidentified gunmen killed one pastor and five congregants in an attack on a Protestant church in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, government spokesman Remy Fulgance Dandjinou said on Monday.

Burkina Faso has been beset by rising violence this year, but the attack was the first of its kind on a church in the religiously tolerant West African country, Dandjinou told Reuters.

Sunday's raid took place in the small northern town of Silgadji near Djibo, the capital of Soum province.

It was the first attack on a church since violence erupted in Burkina Faso in 2015.

The government declared a state of emergency in several northern provinces bordering Mali in December because of deadly attacks, including in Soum, the region where Sunday's attack took place.

Troops deployed

Former colonial ruler France has deployed some 4,500 troops in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in a mission codenamed Barkhane to help local forces try to flush out militant groups.

"The attack happened around 1:00 pm, just as the faithful were leaving the church at the end of the service," a member of the church who did not want to be identified told AFP.

"The attackers were on motorbikes. They fired in the air before aiming at the members of the congregation," the witness added.

Burkina Faso has suffered from increasingly frequent and deadly attacks attributed to a number of militant groups.

The raids began in 2015 in the north before targeting the capital Ouagadougou and other regions, notably in the east.

A total of 350 people have been killed since 2015 – mainly in hit-and-run raids – according to an AFP tally.