China warned Tuesday that the US decision to impose sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil will "intensify turmoil" in the Middle East and in the international energy market.

"China firmly opposes the US implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

China's foreign ministry said it has lodged representations with the United States over Washington's plan to end waivers for Iranian oil imports.

Washington has announced that all Iran sanction waivers will end by May, sending crude oil prices higher and pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran.

The latest US move came after Trump in May ripped up a multilateral agreement between Tehran and six other countries on Iran's nuclear industry, calling it "worst deal ever," despite US allies and international agencies agreeing that Tehran had honoured the deal. Apart from the US, signatories to that deal – agreed by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama – were Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Trump also recently added Iran's Revolutionary Guard to Washington's terror list, the first time the US has listed another's country's military as a terrorist organisation.

