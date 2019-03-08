What does it matter if the United States government no longer wants to share details about who is being killed by its covert drone strikes when the information was never fully revealed in the first place?

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that allows the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to stay mum over the information about people, including civilians, killed in drone strikes.

Since 2004, the CIA and the US military have carried out hundreds of drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia – countries where Washington is not fighting a direct war but where it targets suspected terrorists.

No one knows for sure exactly how many innocent lives have been consumed by weapons such as Hellfire missiles released from Reapers and Predator drones that fly thousands of feet in the air over people the United States has deemed worthy of being targeted.

Up until now, Washington had released scant details about the programme twice – both times by former president Barack Obama’s administration. And they were cumulative figures without a breakdown by year or country.

Hardly any details about the locations of strikes or those killed in them come out from official channels. The CIA never comments.

Very often official casualty figures don’t tally with independent estimates – usually reported from the ground in the countries where the strikes take place.

For instance, in 2016, the US government admitted that a minimum of 64 and a maximum of 116 civilians were killed in drone strikes carried out between 2009 and 2015.

But the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalists, which relentlessly covered the strikes, put the civilian death toll between 380 and 801 during the same period.

“Okay, now we have this decision that CIA doesn’t have to publish the stats but I wonder when they did in the past,” says Emran Feroz, a journalist and author of a book on US drone operations.

“They have already been intransparent in the past and now we see them being more intransparent. I think this is a development that’s shaping the whole Trump administration in general.”

The US has ramped up the use of drones to hit suspected terrorists in Yemen and Somalia since Trump took office in 2017, increasing the number of strikes manifold.

What makes the situation even grimmer is the fear that Trump has given a free hand to military commanders to use armed drones that the US insists remains an effective counterterrorism tool.

A drone can hover for hours, gathering surveillance on a target before they launch an attack. But the way the technology has been deployed has thrown its legitimacy into doubt.

One of the first things that president Obama did after taking office was to authorise a drone strike in Pakistan’s tribal areas bordering war-torn Afghanistan. It turned out to be a disaster.

The CIA misjudged and the missile hit the wrong house, killing six people, including several civilians. That didn’t stop Obama. He thought drones were a better way to take out terrorists than the costly and politically challenging deployment of US soldiers.