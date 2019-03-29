WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela seeks to revive tourism as political deadlock endures
The country's political and economic turmoil has led to a sharp decline in tourists. But the government, facing sanctions from US, seeks to diversify its economy by implementing measures on tourism front.
Venezuela aims for the tourism sector to heal its political wounds. / TRTWorld
March 29, 2019

Venezuela has been rocked by a political unrest resulting from its deteriorating economy. 

Over the years, it's relied heavily on trading oil and gold, which have been targeted by recent sanctions issued by the United States. 

President Nicholas Maduro's government has been disavowed by most South American countries and has been hit by crippling sanctions meant to cripple the Socialist Party's sources of income.

But he has held on thanks to continued loyalty by top military commanders and diplomatic support from Russia and China, who accuse the United States of seeking a coup against him. 

It's in this backdrop that Venezuela is now aiming for the tourism sector to heal its wounds. 

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from the Caribbean islands of Venezuela.

SOURCE:TRT World
