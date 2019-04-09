In the middle of a sweltering Syrian desert near the border with Jordan and Iraq, a ray of hope recently emerged among thousands of people painfully awaiting their fate for the fifth year running.

More than 40,000 civilians have been braving bitter cold, scorching sun and hunger in the Rukban camp since they escaped the civil war that started in 2011.

Now Russia has offered a way out to them but for many the so-called humanitarian corridor could mean a death trap. Still, many are helping their families make a run for it amid scarce food supplies and disease.

Marwan, a farmer from Tadmor who refused to share his last name for security reasons, was one of those people. Just last week, he sent his children out of the camp, but stayed back himself.

“The regime will surely arrest me, but my wife and children should be OK,” he says.

“We have to pay to get people out of the camp. I registered their names to have them leave via camp officials who gave them to the regime side. Some people got accepted, while others didn’t.”

Reports have surfaced that Russia has called for closing down the camp, saying the corridors provided would help them go back, but many occupants say they are being forced to leave against their will.

Many displaced men in the camp say the Syria authorities do not want to allow just children and women to pass through since they are primarily looking for men, whom they suspect of being involved in anti-Assad rebellion.

Marwan, who has been in limbo at the camp since 2016, is one of many who has endured harsh winters and scorching summers after he was forced to escape a raging battle between Assad and Daesh forces in the historic city of Tadmor in 2014.

“The battle drove us to the desert,” he says. “We thought we would get into Jordan that way, but four years later, here we are.”

“I thought it was going to be a standard drive outside, but the driver, who works with the regime, was charging people $150. A relative wired us the money to help us leave. We are the subjects of ransom here.”

“Russia has urged refugees to go back, but we would rather despair under the scorching sun than disappear in Assad’s regimes,” says Marwan.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recently reported that dozens of families started to leave the camp, saying the food shortage has forced people to save their children, even at their own risk.

“A lot of residents were arrested and forcibly sent to military service after the battle with Daesh ended, so we didn’t dare go back.”

With little water and hardly any food, the area has been called the “camp of slow death”.

“Where in the 21st century can you find 40,000 people being held hostage as part of a political game?” says Marwan.

“You need to kill and starve people these days before either the United States (US) or Russia win.”

The United Nations (UN) says that a “dialogue” between several countries was “ongoing”.

“The dialogue between the Syrian government, Rukban communities, Russia, the US and Jordan continues,” says Hedinn Halldorson, UN spokesman in Damascus, while speaking with TRT World.

A survey carried out by the UN and Syrian Red Crescent found a unanimous desire to leave the camp, but most also feared for their lives.

“Any movement needs to be in line with minimum protection standards and international humanitarian law,” he says.