From Pakistan and Qatar to Turkey, there have been rumblings in recent days against deep-pocketed currency manipulators.

The rupee, lira, and riyal have been deliberately thrashed, the governments say, mostly based on speculation and without major shifts in economic fundamentals.

Qatar this week brought lawsuits in London and New York against three banks including the First Abu Dhabi Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia’s Samba Bank.

Doha says the banks placed fictitious transactions in 2017 to drive down the value of its currency, the riyal, to weaken its economy in the wake of a diplomatic tussle with regional allies.

For the past two years, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed an economic boycott on Qatar, accusing it of supporting Iran and opposition groups in the Middle East.

Doha, which denies the charge, had to drawdown on its foreign currency reserves to prop up the riyal. But unlike gas-rich Qatar, other countries don’t have the financial muscle to support their currencies amid similar attacks.

However, before looking at such examples, it’s important to know what led to the rise of currency speculators.

How did it start?

Historically, the buying and selling of currency was used by businesses, which needed to make cross-border payments, or people requiring cash to travel abroad.

After the Second World War, the exchange rates were fixed under what was known as the Bretton Woods Agreement.

The strength of a country’s currency was based on its industrial competitiveness and the system served the international trade well for few years.

But in 1971, then US President Richard Nixon devalued the dollar, which Washington said was overvalued and hurting its manufacturers vis-a-vis foreign competitors.

A stronger currency makes exports expensive and makes it favourable to import goods from a country with relatively weaker currency.

Under the floating system, exchange rates began to fluctuate widely. And this is where financial institutions saw an opportunity - they could make money on simple trades.

More speculation than trade

At more than $5 trillion a day, the forex market is big. Most of it has nothing to do with actual commerce and reflects speculation on fluctuation in currency pairs - for instance US dollar gains against the euro.