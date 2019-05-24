Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir - India’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has been re-elected in a landslide victory in the Indian parliamentary election leaving many residents of Indian-administered Kashmir fearful for the future of the region.

In its manifesto, the BJP vowed that it would abolish Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which are applicable to the region.

The two laws provide special citizenship rights and autonomous status to the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir and prohibit outsiders from permanent settlement and getting jobs in the Muslim-majority region.

With BJP securing another five-year mandate, residents feel the party will allow “demographic changes” in the volatile region.

Shopkeeper Abdul Hamid told TRT World that people had keenly watched the election results filter through, worried about what a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party would mean for Kashmiris.

"The BJP is talking about the full integration of Kashmir with India, and the way the party will do that is by changing the demographics of the state," he said, adding: "It would keep the state on edge."

The BJP has not managed to secure a single one of Kashmir’s three parliamentary seats but the party is intimately involved in determining the fate of the state’s citizens.

India under Modi has launched a broad crackdown on the anti-Indian opposition in the region, including the arrest of activists and “all-out” operations against rebel groups in the region, killing a record number.

Following the suicide attack on Indian paramilitary troops in Pulwama in February, which killed 40 soldiers, the federal government banned separatist groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), jailing hundreds of their members.

The government also closed the region’s main highway to civilian traffic for two days a week, a measure it said it will lift on May 27.

The measures don’t end there.

The Indian Ministry for Home Affairs has also asked the region’s government “to take sustained action against the media houses involved in anti-national coverage”.

New Delhi has implemented a media gagging order on coverage that may be seen as supportive of the rebel cause. The government has also withdrawn its adverts from two of the region’s most important newspapers, depriving the media outlets of a major source of revenue.

In its latest measure, students wanting to study in Pakistan-administered Kashmir were warned that their qualifications would not be recognised in India.

Conflict

The prevailing fear for many Kashmiris is what a new BJP mandate means for the conflict.

Kashmiri rebel groups have been at war with India since 1989 but the current tensions escalated with the killing of rebel commander Burhan Wani in 2016.

In the civil unrest that followed, close to 100 Kashmiri civilians were killed, sending hundreds of young men to the rebel ranks.

In southern Kashmir, the conflict is at its most intense. And within these areas there have been widely observed boycotts of the recent elections.