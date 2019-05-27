Syrians fleeing regime attacks in the rebel-held territory of Idlib have voiced anger at the international community’s seeming inaction to stop the Assad offensive.

Regime forces launched an offensive against rebel areas in the north of the country in late April, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing up to 250,000 people from the region.

Neighbouring Turkey has condemned regime violations of a ceasefire agreement and Turkish officials have been involved in talks with their Russian counterparts, key backers of Assad, to put an end to the bombardment.

While the US has urged Russia to reign in the Assad regime attacks, for Syrians caught up in the violence, Washington’s response is not enough.

“The US and European countries have done nothing to stop the ongoing crimes against us,” said Bassel Alawne, a father of five from Maraat al Nouman in Idlib province.

Since the war began in 2011, the US has intervened militarily in Syria, where it has carried out airstrikes against groups like Daesh and provided training and support to the local affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, the YPG, which fights under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, action against the Assad regime has been rare and limited to airstrikes against a small number of targets after a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province in 2017.

In the past week, several reports have emerged of chlorine gas use by Assad forces and the US has warned the regime of retaliation if attacks are confirmed.

'Shameful'

For Alawne, who fled the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, which was also targeted with chemical weapons, those retaliatory strikes were nowhere near enough to prevent similar attacks.