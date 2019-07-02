In Pictures: The 'awful' conditions of migrant detention centres in the US
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: The 'awful' conditions of migrant detention centres in the USThe Trump administration remains adamant on detaining migrants in what many activists describe as "concentration camps."
Men next to a sign reading "Mural of brotherhood," watch from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico through the Mexico-US border fence as US border patrol agents surround migrant rights activists demonstrating against US migration policies at Imperial Beach in San Diego county, US, on December 10, 2018. / AFP Archive
July 2, 2019

As several Democratic presidential candidates and elected officials visited different migrant detention centres in recent days, the Trump administration is facing heat over  “horrifying" conditions of detainees. 

Although the administration has rejected claims of systemic abuse of detainees, the New York congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed shocking details of one of the detention facilities she visited in Clint, Texas.

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez said women were kept in cells with "no water" and officers "had told them to drink out of the toilets."

Here are some snapshots of different detention facilities that explain the crisis. 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon