Immigrant advocate groups are calling on the Trump administration to show restraint after it announced widespread Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) raids across the US planned for this weekend.

The raids, originally planned for June, are expected to target individuals who have been issued a “final removal order” by immigration judges after being denied relief or failing to appear in court.

US President Donald Trump tweeted last month that “millions” would be deported. The sweeping raids are interpreted as a show of force against undocumented migrants.

Trump has said that "everybody that came into the country illegally will be brought out of the country very legally”.

Administration officials have walked that number back, confirming that there are as many as 2,000 people across 10 cities identified as top priority for deportation, ABC News said.

Many of these are families without any criminal background or history.

American Gateways (AG), an immigrant advocates group based in Texas that provides legal assistance to asylum seekers and immigrants at low or no cost, said in a statement to TRT World that it “is profoundly concerned with the Trump Administrations reported plans to significantly ramp up immigration enforcement actions throughout the country over the coming weekend.”

Mass raids or other types of enforcement actions “pose serious risks for the immigrant community” from a legal standpoint as they rarely include safeguards to protect constitutional rights afforded to immigrants, AG, warned.

Trump, who took office in January 2017, campaigned on rhetoric that was often criticised as racist towards numerous minority groups.

One of his most controversial comments came in 2015 when Trump said on the campaign trail that Mexico is “sending people that have lots of problems...they're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

Immigrant advocates charge that the criminalisation of migration and asylum-seeking immigrants has continued under the Trump administration. Trump and immigration officials often characterises those taken by ICE raids as criminals.