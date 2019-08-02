There was a good reason for major stock exchanges around the world to shed value on Friday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he might impose tariffs on more Chinese goods.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its outlook for global economic growth twice in the past couple of months - and intensification in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies is only going to make things more volatile.

Trump has threatened to extend tariffs to almost all Chinese goods that the US imports.

He says Beijing has not honoured its end of the deal to buy more American agricultural products and to stop the sale of the dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl in the US market (Fentanyl was responsible for more than 28,000 overdose deaths in 2017).

The new tariffs come into force starting September and have raised the possibility of retaliation from China. They will cover $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, on top of what has already been imposed on $250 billion of imports.

US and Chinese officials have met on several occasions since January to end the trade friction that stems from Trump’s concern about his country’s large trade deficit with China.

But the tariffs on goods ranging from garments, toys to smartphones would end up making things more expensive for the average American consumer.

Renewed tensions don’t bode well for global trade growth, which in the first three months of this year rose at its slowest pace since 2012.

Risk-averse investors are already careful when it comes to lending to debt-laden emerging markets such as Argentina. Fear of economic slowdown sends investors in search of safer havens - most notably the US Treasury bond, as was seen on Friday.

Central banks in the US, European Union, Korea, Russia and Turkey have all cut lending rates to boost spending and investment in hopes of supporting growth.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, the slowdown has trickled down from export-oriented sectors to consumer spending, adding to worries about the global economic outlook.

