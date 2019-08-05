Imagine you’re far away from your family and there’s no means of contacting them. Landlines aren’t working and the internet is blocked. There’s a complete communications shutdown.

“Don't worry about us if you don't hear from us for a few days or weeks.” That’s how conversations have transpired among the people of India-administered Kashmir for the past few days.

Despite the fact that Kashmir is already one of the most militarised areas in the world, a fresh troop deployment was made over the past week. There was a dramatic evacuation of non-locals from the region, creating panic and chaos in the valley.

There were instructions for everyone to get to safety, except the locals.

Now soldiers are guarding every nook and corner, even though the streets are empty.

There is an eerie silence, an uneasy calm. It’s not a dystopian TV series, but what is actually happening right now in India-administered Kashmir.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear. People are effectively caged at home with authorities imposing section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Pro-India politicians have been placed under house arrest.

The worst fears for the average Kashmiri have materialised. India has scraped a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty, Article 370, with a rushed decree.

The article of the Indian Constitution forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships in the region.

Here’s how the Kashmiri diaspora is reacting to the developments:

Anonymous

Events that have unfolded this morning have completed the (sense of) alienation we feel. This is how they reiterate the faith we reposed in the constitution, the parliament and the people of this country. Shame.

We had planned to go home for Eid, mostly to meet my 72-year-old mother, who has not been too well. Now we, with no communication, don’t even know when we will hear from back home.

That they plunge Kashmir into this crisis a week before our biggest festival, Eid ul Adha, tells you about their Machiavellian plans. Kashmir has never been about people, always about the land. Nothing makes it clearer.

Today we can only sit and pray and hope that the bloodbath that follows - and one will follow mark my words - spares our homes. A selfish prayer, but what to do when we have been abandoned, for each one to fend for ourselves?