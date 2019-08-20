Last month, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a global quasi-court, slapped more than a $5 billion fine on Pakistan in an arbitration case involving a gold and copper mine.

But the ICSID, which is part of the World Bank Group, didn’t initially announce its decision. There was nothing on its website. Except for perhaps the lawyers involved in the case, hardly anyone had seen the judgement*.

Instead, the news of the award came through Antofagasta and Barrick Gold, the two multinational mining companies seeking compensation, which is one of the largest ever awarded by the ICSID.

ICSID is part of what is known as the Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanism, which was formed to address the grievances of foreign investors.

The controversial system allows multinational companies to sue countries - but the countries can’t sue the companies.

In recent years, ISDS tribunals, such as the ones at the ICSID, have faced increasing scrutiny. The secret nature of the proceedings, the hefty legal fees, the impartiality of lawyers, and how compensation awards are decided have all come into question.

Pakistan’s case has generated an unusual buzz among people who follow such legal issues as the award is sure to hurt a country reeling from an economic crisis — its currency has lost more than a third of its value, the stock market is one of the worst-performing in the world and GDP growth has tapered off.

ICSID’s award is almost as much as the $6 billion bailout loan that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government will receive from the IMF over the next three years.

“It is extremely rare to see awards of this size even though it has happened in a few cases,” says Dr Lauge Poulsen, an associate professor in international political economy at University College London.

Poulsen wrote a book that looks into the impact of ICSID decisions on developing countries, including Pakistan (the book cites a previous case).

The fine has left experts wondering if the three-men tribunal considered Pakistan’s economic woes or if Islamabad’s lawyers, including Cherie Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, brought up the possibility that paying such an award could cripple the country.

For Islamabad, which is struggling to pay off its foreign debt, the mine at the centre of the dispute has become a mirage — Pakistan saw riches and a path to prosperity, but when it got closer, it disappeared and became a liability. Many are wondering how it all came to this.

Mountain of Gold

In 1993, Australian mining giant BHP (formerly BHP Billiton) began exploring gold and copper prospects in Balochistan, Pakistan’s insurgency-hit province that borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The Reko Diq mine is located in the Chagai district where Pakistan carried out its nuclear tests two decades ago. The area is a desert overlooked by an imposing peak called Koh e Dalil (which translates to 'the Mountain of Evidence').

When exploration teams landed there for the first time, there were no roads, no water and no electricity. People in nearby villages lived in tents made of goat and sheepskin. The dust storms were blinding.

“There is no doubt the mining company invested in the project. They built an entire airfield and there used to be daily flights bringing in engineers and supplies,” says Sardar Shaukat Popalzai, head of a Balochistan-based think tank.

The mine, which is part of the geological Tethyan belt, is considered one of the richest in the world.

BHP drilled dozens of holes, dug out samples and concluded that the mine could produce substantial quantities of minerals at a profit.

In 2006, the ownership of the project passed on to a consortium of Chile’s Antofagasta and Canada-based Barrick Gold, the world’s largest miner of the precious metal.

They began work on the mine under a subsidiary called Tethyan Copper Company (TCC).

But in 2011, the Balochistan government refused to permit the mining companies to start digging for the minerals, saying it was not getting a good deal.

Aslam Raisani, the then chief minister of the province, says he wanted the companies to smelt the metals in the country instead of exporting the concentrate.

"In the first meeting I had with them they brought a proposal to build a long pipeline to transport the slurry and export it. I couldn’t allow that. The mining rules didn’t allow export of the concentrate,” Raisani told TRT World.

“Then they came again a short time later with the same proposal. I said no, I won’t let this happen.”

On their part, the investors feel they have sufficiently compensated Balochistan, which has a share of 25 percent in the expected profit from the mine.

Raisani is not alone in insisting that the mineral ore be processed within the country. Pakistan doesn’t have labs to adequately test samples and confidently estimate the quantity of minerals that can be extracted from the ore.

In recent years, mineral exporting states such as Tanzania and Zambia have taken multinational companies to court in similar situations.

They say mining firms siphon off profit through a web of offshore subsidiaries that bloat up the cost of mining operations - a practice known as transfer pricing.

A bilateral conundrum

Failing to get a mining permit, Antofagasta and Barrick took Pakistan to international arbitration at the ICSID in late 2011.

The ICSID Convention was adopted on October 14 1966, to appease rich countries concerned with their investments in developing nations. Pakistan signed the convention two days later, among a handful of countries to do so that year.

But the convention didn’t guarantee that a country where an investment is being made will necessarily allow an ICSID tribunal to arbitrate in case of a dispute.

This gap was inadvertently filled by what is known as Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) agreements that governments sign to promote private investment from other countries, Andreas F. Lowenfeld, who helped draft the convention, said in a 2007 speech.

“[The] developed world was worried about protecting their corporations. There was a lack of trust about local governments, courts and about being getting treated fairly,” says Dr Kyla Tienhaara, a Canadian academic, who was among the first to express concern about ICSID’s decision in Reko Diq case.