In a matter of a few months, relations between Iran and the UK have oscillated wildly.

They have gone from moving dangerously towards war to one of cooperating to de-escalate tension in the region to again escalation. Now with the release of Grace One, the Iranian oil tanker, the release of a British oil tanker currently being held by Iran is in the offing. And with it another period of de-escalation.

The heated exchanges between the two countries following the UK’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, Grace One, in Gibraltar with Britain accusing Iran of attempting to deliver oil to Syria while Iran accused the UK of “piracy” and being “a servant of the US orders”.

On July 10 three Iranian gunboats allegedly tried to halt the passage of the British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz. They soon backed down—but only because a British warship trailed the vessel. Reportedly the frigate had trained its guns on the Iranian boats.

Iran perceived the capture of the Iranian oil tanker as the UK joining the US campaign of pressure against Iran, and adding to the US militarization of the Persian Gulf, which had seen three US battleships move to the region. Warnings of reciprocal action followed from Iran.

The US campaign of maximum pressure, coupled with hundreds of sanctions, have crippled Iran’s economy. Especially devastating are the oil and banking sanctions starving the economy.

Since the US President Donald Trump unilaterally left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in November 2018, Iran has been warning that if European countries do not ease trade and investment for Iran, it will begin its partial withdrawal.

Finally, on May 8 that process began, and on July 7 Iran announced phased uranium enrichment saying it will meet violation with a violation and positive actions with positive actions.

Jeremy Hunt tweeted in July: “Just spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister, Zarif, I reassured him our concern was destination not the origin of the oil on Grace One”.

Details are sketchy, but that conversation seemed to have broken the ice.

“Mr Zarif wants to resolve the issue and was not seeking to escalate,” Hunt told reporters.

“Tensions in the Middle East could pose an existential threat to mankind unless the Iran nuclear deal is maintained,” he said.

Since the regional crisis escalated two months ago, this was perhaps the starkest warning about the importance of keeping JCPOA intact.