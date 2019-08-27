It was something unimaginable just a few years ago: Arab leaders supporting Israel. But that’s exactly what’s happening now and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa embodies this change of heart.

After reports emerged this week that Israeli airstrikes have hit Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Khalifa took to Twitter to say the Jewish state was only defending itself.

In an interesting twist of words, he wrote in Arabic: “Iran is the one who has declared a war on us…” without explaining what he meant by “us” in the Israeli context.

His comments are at odds with the warnings of Lebanese and Iraqi officials who say Israeli actions threaten to escalate tensions with Muslim countries.

Bahrain has been cosying up to Israel for the past four years and Khalifa has been at the centre of that shift - Bahrain is part of the Arab League which enforced an economic boycott of Israel between 1960s and 1990s.

In September 2016, Khalifa shocked many people in the Arab world when he offered condolences over the demise of former Israeli president Shimon Peres calling him a “man of war and a man of elusive peace in the Middle East”.

Up until then, Arab diplomats had refrained from commenting on Israeli leaders even though they held clandestine meetings with Israeli officials from time to time.

A series of developments in recent years made it obvious that Bahrain has significantly changed in its diplomatic posture towards Israel.

In September 2017, reports emerged that Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa opposed Arab boycott of Israel and was in favour of letting Bahraini people visit Israel even though the two countries have no formal diplomatic relations.

Since then, low-ranking Israeli officials have visited Bahrain and Bahrain has sent its religious scholars and a cycling team to the Jewish state.