He was once a former Chinese diplomat but is now a dissident.

Amid escalating tensions between Canberra and its largest trading partner Beijing, China has formally arrested Yang Hengjun, the Chinese-Australian writer, after seven months of detention.

Yang has been arrested over charges of espionage. If proven, the academic may face either the death penalty or long years in jail.

Marise Payne, the Australian Foreign Minister said Australia was "very concerned and disappointed" to learn of the arrest.

Yang, who is also a blogger and an online journalist, was detained by Chinese authorities in January this year in the southern city of Guangzhou. He was on his way to Shanghai, after flying in from New York.

The Australian foreign ministry says he has been held in Beijing under "harsh conditions" since then and that they are concerned about his welfare and the conditions under which he is being held.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang has confirmed Yang's formal arrest and told Australia to back off.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with Australia's statement on this case. I would like to stress that China is a country with rule of law, and Australia should earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty, and not interfere in China's handling of the case in accordance with the law in any way," he said.

The case is being further processed and Yang is in good health with his rights fully guaranteed, Geng added.

Who is Yang Hengjun?

An independent scholar, novelist, and blogger, Hengjun, 53, was once on the payroll China’s ministry of foreign affairs and later went on to develop a strong interest in literature and writing.

He also worked in the private sector in Hong Kong and later joined the Atlantic Council in Washington DC, as a senior fellow before finally moving to Australia.

For more than a decade he has been calling for the democratic reforms in China and maintained a popular blog on China’s international relations and current affairs.

Also known for his spy novels, under the pen name of Wei Shi, he published a trilogy of books, Fatal Weakness, Fatal Weapon and Fatal Assassination, both in print and online - books that China banned.

With more than 130,000 followers on his social media accounts, in the early 2000s his political satire and criticism of the Chinese government earned him the nickname of ‘democracy peddler’. Although in his recent writings he mostly avoided Chinese politics.

"China has been looking to clamp down on democracy efforts. This is a clear message against those efforts," said Alex Joske, an analyst at the International Cyber Policy Centre, a think-tank.

This is not the first time Yang has been arrested. He briefly went missing in 2011 from a Chinese airport. Later on, when he re-emerged, he said the matter had been a “misunderstanding”.